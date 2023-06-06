Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's 'daak naam'

Bipasha Basu has revealed that her daughter has now got her "daak naam" - pet name common among Bengalis. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover's daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, was born in November and they had announced their pregnancy last August. (Also read: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover show off new ₹90 lakh car)

Devi's daak naam

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter's daak naam is Mishti.

Sharing a short video clip with her daughter Devi, Bipasha wrote, "Devi’s daak naam ( Devi's pet name) is Mishti Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam #devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti."

The montage showed Devi's various pictures with Bipasha. The actor is dressed in black while her daughter is dressed in off-white in the video. Bipasha's friends and colleagues were quick to shower their love on her post. Actor Arti Singh commented, "Mishtiiii."

Bipasha's fan and her mishti

Many fans also posted messages for the mother-daughter duo. One of Bipasha's fans commented, “Omg I am not sure if u will read this comment but thought to put it out there. Since I was a kid I followed you as my model, inspiration and big Fan of yours. In looks, dance, even my name on fb was Bipasha, haha and I always told my family I am your Sister. Then my little girl was born before u and I named her Mishti and I was sooo happy when Devi was born for you. And today I may say there's something we connect somehow as we both have our Mishtis…" Another wrote, “So cute and super mommy.”

Bipasha and her first child

Six years after they got married, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, Devi, on November 12, 2022. They celebrated Devi's half-birthday last month. Both the actors also shared pictures from the pink-themed party on their social media pages.

Bipasha and Karan's career

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their first film together, Alone. They got married only a year later in 2016. Most recently, they have worked together in the MX Player series Dangerous. Karan has Siddharth Anand's next Fighter lined up for release next. He will feature alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in the film.

