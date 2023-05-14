Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Bipasha Basu: Celebs celebrating their first Mother's Day

Mother's Day, celebrated on May 14 this year in India, is a one-of-a-kind occasion that recognises all mothers and honours their enormous contributions. From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities have recently become mothers. As we celebrate Mother's Day 2023, here are some new mothers in Bollywood, who will be celebrating their first Mother's Day. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic with Taimur and Jeh on Mother's Day 2022 Alia Bhatt and Gauahar Khan celebrate their first Mother's Day on Sunday.

Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is the newest celebrity mom. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby's arrival, the actor shared a post which reads, “It's a boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Announcing her daughter's name, she shared a post on social media which read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Sonam Kapoor

In March 2022, Anand Ahuja and Sonam made her pregnancy public. On August 20, 2023 the two welcomed their first baby into the world. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The 'Neerja' actor frequently shares adorable pictures of her son on her social media.

Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The actor usually shares pictures and videos of her baby boy on her social media handles.

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year. Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl, Raha, in November last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

With ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON