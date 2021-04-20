Bipasha Basu, husband Karan Singh Grover get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'. Watch video

Actor Bipasha Basu on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to share a video with husband Karan Singh Grover. While her larger message was to ask all her fans to stay indoors, she also mentioned how they were enjoying themselves at home.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Vitamin D plus Vitamin Love. Grateful. Stay at home." The video showed the couple sitting together on a swing, enjoying the sunshine as they cuddled together.

Bipasha is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting interesting updates about her life. A couple of days back, she shared a clip from her first film, Ajnabee. She was paired with Bobby Deol in the film. Sharing it, she wrote: "My Debut in the world of Hindi Cinema... #ajnabee will always be so so special to me. Sending my love to the entire team of the film ️ #throwback."

It appears between February and March, Bipasha and Karan went for a holiday to the Maldives twice. On his birthday in February, Bipasha had shared a picture with him and had written: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you." The couple had later shared breathtaking pictures of the open sea and sky from the island nation.

The couple married in 2016. In an interview with iDiva, Bipasha had revealed that the bedrock of their relationship was friendship: “Our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship. It’s selfless and loving.”