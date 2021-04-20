Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu, husband Karan Singh Grover get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'. Watch video
bollywood

Bipasha Basu, husband Karan Singh Grover get cosy as they bask in 'vitamin D plus vitamin love'. Watch video

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are staying at home during the lockdown but that doesn't mean they are not enjoying themselves. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's monkey love series is a hit with their fans.

Actor Bipasha Basu on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to share a video with husband Karan Singh Grover. While her larger message was to ask all her fans to stay indoors, she also mentioned how they were enjoying themselves at home.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Vitamin D plus Vitamin Love. Grateful. Stay at home." The video showed the couple sitting together on a swing, enjoying the sunshine as they cuddled together.

Bipasha is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting interesting updates about her life. A couple of days back, she shared a clip from her first film, Ajnabee. She was paired with Bobby Deol in the film. Sharing it, she wrote: "My Debut in the world of Hindi Cinema... #ajnabee will always be so so special to me. Sending my love to the entire team of the film ️ #throwback."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara and Janhvi bond during a workout session in the Maldives, watch video

Shruti Haasan on celebs holidaying during pandemic: 'Don't flaunt privilege'

Kangana responds after Twitter users notice onions in her Navratri meal pic

Shilpa Shetty joined by daughter Samisha for Navratri puja, watch video
Vitamin D with Vitamin Love: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's magic combination.

It appears between February and March, Bipasha and Karan went for a holiday to the Maldives twice. On his birthday in February, Bipasha had shared a picture with him and had written: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you." The couple had later shared breathtaking pictures of the open sea and sky from the island nation.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of spacious balcony of Mumbai home in these new pics

The couple married in 2016. In an interview with iDiva, Bipasha had revealed that the bedrock of their relationship was friendship: “Our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship. It’s selfless and loving.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bipasha basu karan singh grover bollywood covid 19 news

Related Stories

bollywood

Pooja Bhatt on directing Jism's intimate scenes: 'Told Bipasha Basu you decide how far you want to go'

UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
bollywood

Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here

UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP