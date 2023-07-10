Bipasha Basu tells paparazzi ‘baby ka photo mat lo’ as she travels with Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi for first time

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Monday flew out of Mumbai with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover for the family's first vacation. Several pictures and videos of the couple were shared online. (Also Raed | Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's 'daak naam')

Bipasha asks paparazzi not to click baby's photos

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi at Mumbai airport,

In a video, posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover arrived at the Mumbai airport. Bipasha carried Devi and covered the baby's face with her hand. As they stepped forward to pose for the paparazzi, Bipasha said, "Baby ka photo mat lo, hann (Don't take the baby's picture, ok)?"

For the travel, Bipasha wore a colourful printed dress and sneakers. Karan opted for a casual black ensemble--T-shirt, pants and white sneakers. He also carried a backpack and wore a neon green cap. Devi was seen in pink overalls along with a matching headband. Bipasha and Karan had revealed their baby's face in April.

Bipasha and Karan met Anupam

Bipasha and Karan also met actor Anupam Kher at the airport. In a video, they were seen laughing and sharing conversations. Anupam also hugged Karan as they smiled looking at each other. Anupam was seen in a white shirt, denims and shoes. He also wore a cap.

Bipasha's Instagram post featuring Karan and Devi

On Sunday, Bipasha shared a glimpse of her morning with Karan and Devi. On Instagram, Bipasha posted an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. She captioned the post, "My life." In the frame, Karan looked at the camera while holding Devi in his arms.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Karan's upcoming film

Karan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

