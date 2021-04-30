Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover wish each other on wedding anniversary: 'You are my everything'. See pics
bollywood

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover wish each other on wedding anniversary: 'You are my everything'. See pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh grover celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday and they have both shared pictures from their marriage ceremony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover during their wedding.

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday. Both actors have posted pictures from their wedding and messages for each other on social media. They often share romantic pictures with each other.

Bipasha posted a picture from their wedding on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy 5th monkeyversary my love you are my everything @imksgofficial." Karan also shared her post and captioned it, "And you are my everything." They have always labelled their love as "monkey love".

Karan's post.

Karan and Bipasha fell for each other while shooting for their film Alone, which released in 2015. They kept their relationship under wraps until they decided to announce the wedding.

Check out some of their most romantic pics together:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Bipasha shared her experiences post marriage. She had said, “I got married in 2016, and I took a really long, but, a well-deserved break. I have been working since I was 15, and I never really took any long break. I used to think that I am never going to be married (laughs), so when I did [get married], I was really happy, and I decided to take a break.”

Also read: Nia Sharma has a question for ‘woke’ celebs asking all to get vaccinated

After Alone, the couple reunited on screen for the web series, Dangerous. It also marked Bipasha’s comeback after five years. Karan was most recently seen in Qubool 2.0 where he reprised his role of Asad from the popular 2012 TV drama Qubool Hai.

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday. Both actors have posted pictures from their wedding and messages for each other on social media. They often share romantic pictures with each other.

Bipasha posted a picture from their wedding on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy 5th monkeyversary my love you are my everything @imksgofficial." Karan also shared her post and captioned it, "And you are my everything." They have always labelled their love as "monkey love".

Karan's post.

Karan and Bipasha fell for each other while shooting for their film Alone, which released in 2015. They kept their relationship under wraps until they decided to announce the wedding.

Check out some of their most romantic pics together:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Bipasha shared her experiences post marriage. She had said, “I got married in 2016, and I took a really long, but, a well-deserved break. I have been working since I was 15, and I never really took any long break. I used to think that I am never going to be married (laughs), so when I did [get married], I was really happy, and I decided to take a break.”

Also read: Nia Sharma has a question for ‘woke’ celebs asking all to get vaccinated

After Alone, the couple reunited on screen for the web series, Dangerous. It also marked Bipasha’s comeback after five years. Karan was most recently seen in Qubool 2.0 where he reprised his role of Asad from the popular 2012 TV drama Qubool Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bipasha basu karan singh grover

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Tamil filmmaker KV Anand dies at 54, Allu Arjun pays tribute

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 11:01 AM IST
bollywood

Covid-19 positive Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU, says doctors are 'going all out' for him

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 10:50 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP