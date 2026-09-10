Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe's help after allegedly finding worms in protein powder: ‘You are our only hope’

Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has been cracking down on food and drug adulteration in the state lately, earning him the moniker of a ‘real-life Singham’. Bipasha Basu is the latest celebrity to seek his help and flag an alleged adulteration issue she has faced.

Bipasha Basu alleges worms in protein powder

Bipasha Basu alleged that the protein powder she received is adulterated or spoiled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of worms she allegedly found in a freshly-opened jar of Isopure protein powder. “This Isopure is full of small worms. Tiny, tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened,” she said, showing a worm she fished out of it on her finger. “These are the worms inside it, full of it,” she alleged. She also tagged Munde in the Stories, writing, “@tukaram ias You are our only hope .. So we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything we purchase.”

Bipasha Basu alleged to have found worms in her protein powder.

Bipasha is not the first celebrity to flag such an issue to Munde. In August, Shweta Tiwari posted a video of a cockroach she allegedly found in her Swiggy Instamart order. “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that,” she said. Showing how the cockroach was walking all over the furniture, she added, “Now the cockroach is running all over the house. Look at it, it’s tiny.” She asked fans if she should tag Mundhe before addressing him directly, “ So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, now we are receiving cockroaches at home from Instamart. Aap kahan hai, please dhyaan dijiye (Where are you? Please look into this).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Munde gained such popularity for his work that Preity Zinta recently wore a T-shirt that read ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’. Twinkle Khanna, Daisy Shah, and others have also shown their support for him. Bipasha Basu in the news lately {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munde gained such popularity for his work that Preity Zinta recently wore a T-shirt that read ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’. Twinkle Khanna, Daisy Shah, and others have also shown their support for him. Bipasha Basu in the news lately {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bipasha recently made news when she featured on the digital cover of Elle, and her fans couldn’t wait to see her back on screen. She spoke about her work and motherhood, getting candid about making bold choices when asked not to.

Bipasha last starred in the 2015 film Alone and played a cameo in the 2018 film Welcome to New York. She also starred in the 2020 MX Player show Dangerous. In 2016, she married Karan Singh Grover after dating him for over a year. Their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, was born in 2022. The actor has yet to announce any upcoming films.