Bipasha Basu says she ‘started the trend’ of muscular women in Bollywood: ‘It's not just about looking good'

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur's old video went viral in which she was seemingly mocking Bipasha Basu's physique and how muscular she is. The clip started a debate about women's health, and Mrunal faced a lot of trolling regarding the same. Now, Bipasha has opened up about starting the trend of female stars looking muscular.

Bipasha Basu on muscular women in Bollywood

Bipasha Basu spoke starting the trend of female stars looking muscular. (File Photo/ PTI)

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Speaking to Elle India, Bipasha admitted that in the beginning of the 2000s, female actors used to be very petite, fair, with very delicate features. Among them, she stood out differently as she was tall with a very athletic build and tanned complexion.

She also admitted that muscular women weren't accepted in Bollywood, but she started the trend. She said, “I don’t think women with more muscle tone were very acceptable as actresses. But I think I started the trend, and I started preaching ‘love yourself’ to everyone because I realised it’s not just about looking good. It’s more intrinsic. You need to be healthy.”

Bipasha shared that the trend she started led many women to exercise and focus on being healthy. This led to everybody understanding the benefits of exercising. However, Bipasha doubts whether people are doing it for the right reasons or just to look good physically.

Bipasha on pressure of ageing

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{{^usCountry}} In the same interaction, Bipasha spoke about the pressure of ageing. She said, “Ageing is like the biggest sin that you can commit. I believe that I like myself more, the person that I am today, much more than what I used to be in my twenties. What other people are doing, it’s their call. I don’t judge that. But for me, I’m never going to fall into the pressure of wanting to look younger than what I am. I’m very happy with the way I am growing older, and I’m very proud of my age.” What did Mrunal Thakur say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same interaction, Bipasha spoke about the pressure of ageing. She said, “Ageing is like the biggest sin that you can commit. I believe that I like myself more, the person that I am today, much more than what I used to be in my twenties. What other people are doing, it’s their call. I don’t judge that. But for me, I’m never going to fall into the pressure of wanting to look younger than what I am. I’m very happy with the way I am growing older, and I’m very proud of my age.” What did Mrunal Thakur say? {{/usCountry}}

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In an old interview, when Mrunal was still starring in TV shows, the actor was seen speaking with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. During their conversation, the two were discussing the kind of physique one might prefer in a partner. Mrunal referred to Bipasha while responding to Arjit and said, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok."

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Mrunal faced backlash after her old comment went viral, and the actor later apologised for the same on social media.