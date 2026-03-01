Shreya Ghoshal says she felt like a misfit for Bipasha Basu's voice in Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai: ‘I was 18 at that time’

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood singing debut with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, at the age of 16. However, in a recent interview with ABP Network, the singer recalled a lull phase after her debut and revealed how she felt like a misfit for her second song, Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism. Shreya Ghoshal talks about being a misfit for Biapasha Basu's Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai song.

Shreya Ghoshal talks about life after Devdas When asked whether, after singing in a film like Devdas and winning a National Award for the song Bairi Piya, her journey became easier in the industry, Shreya said, “Devdas was a great launchpad. When you sing in a film with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, your beginning is very strong. But it took me a long time to get my next song. It was not as if I called everyone every day asking for work. I waited for the right opportunities. I believe every piece of music deserves the right casting, and if it does not happen at the right time, it does not create magic.”

Shreya Ghoshal on being a misfit for Bipasha Basu's song She then recalled how she felt like a misfit for Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai in Jism. “I felt like I was a misfit for Bipasha Basu, but it was a very bold choice by composer M. M. Keeravani, who is internationally acclaimed. He said he wanted that exact voice. I don’t think I tried to be sensuous in it, because that does not come naturally to me. I think it was meant to have the rawness of youth — I was 18 at the time. I couldn’t deliver. When they explained the situation to me, I tried to channel my inner Asha Bhosle ji, thinking what she would have done if she were there. But I still did it in my own way.”

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai was a song from the 2003 film Jism, which starred Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in his Bollywood debut. With lyrics by Neelesh Misra and music composed by M. M. Keeravani, the song became a chartbuster and continues to be remembered by audiences.

About Shreya Ghoshal’s recent work Shreya is currently a judge on Indian Idol (Season 17), alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. The show premiered in October 2025 and recently featured Anil Kapoor as a guest, who appeared to promote his upcoming film Subedaar, set to release on Prime Video on 5 March.

Shreya most recently sang the song Maatrubhoomi for Salman Khan’s film Battle of Galwan, alongside Arijit Singh and Master Mani Dharamkot. In November last year, she announced her worldwide concert series, The Unstoppable Tour, during which she will perform in India, Australia, the US, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and the UK. The dates for the shows are yet to be announced.