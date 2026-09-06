‘Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine’: Masaba Gupta hails Bipasha Basu, takes a dig at Mrunal Thakur's remark

Masaba then added, “And @bipashabasu I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set. Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine. This is so great. Welcome back. Breath of fresh air.”

Masaba took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of Elle India with Bipasha. In the note, she wrote: “I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs. There will not be another Bipasha because everything else is a cookie cutter template today. Boring. Dull. Doesn't inspire one bit of confidence.”

Actor Bipasha Basu stunned one and all with her new pictures for a cover shoot for Elle India. The actor has now received a shoutout from fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who praised her beauty and muscular build. In her praise, Masaba refered to a previous comment made by actor Mrunal Thakur that had caused an internet storm last year. In the clip, Mrunal had called Bipasha Basu "manly with muscles", claiming she is "better" than her.

Why Mrunal's words caused a furore In the interview done sometime in 2012, Mrunal joked that she is much better than ‘muscular’ Bipasha Basu. Ever since the video surfaced on Reddit last year and then migrated to Instagram, Bipasha's fans made edits to recall just how beautiful and iconic she used to be. Many were even disappointed with Mrunal's comments, saying they are no longer her fans.

Mrunal later wrote a post on Instagram stories, expressing regret at what was said. "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” she said.