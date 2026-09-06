‘Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine’: Masaba Gupta hails Bipasha Basu, takes a dig at Mrunal Thakur's remark
In an old interview, Mrunal Thakur had joked about Bipasha Basu's muscular body and said that she is much better than her.
Actor Bipasha Basu stunned one and all with her new pictures for a cover shoot for Elle India. The actor has now received a shoutout from fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who praised her beauty and muscular build. In her praise, Masaba refered to a previous comment made by actor Mrunal Thakur that had caused an internet storm last year. In the clip, Mrunal had called Bipasha Basu "manly with muscles", claiming she is "better" than her.
Masaba hails Bipasha
Masaba took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of Elle India with Bipasha. In the note, she wrote: “I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs. There will not be another Bipasha because everything else is a cookie cutter template today. Boring. Dull. Doesn't inspire one bit of confidence.”
Masaba then added, “And @bipashabasu I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set. Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine. This is so great. Welcome back. Breath of fresh air.”
Why Mrunal's words caused a furore
In the interview done sometime in 2012, Mrunal joked that she is much better than ‘muscular’ Bipasha Basu. Ever since the video surfaced on Reddit last year and then migrated to Instagram, Bipasha's fans made edits to recall just how beautiful and iconic she used to be. Many were even disappointed with Mrunal's comments, saying they are no longer her fans.
Mrunal later wrote a post on Instagram stories, expressing regret at what was said. "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” she said.
Bipasha Basu's recent work
Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous. Written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, the series marked her OTT debut alongside Karan Singh Grover. The show also featured Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles and is available to watch on MX Player. The actress has been away from films for quite some time now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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