Bipasha Basu: Speculations about my pregnancy will be there until people see me with a baby

Every time a married woman gains weight doesn’t mean she is pregnant. This misconception is something which actor Bipasha Basu also constantly struggles with, but she is not tired of the fight.

“My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight,” Basu tells us, adding that she is also allowed to gain weight, irrespective of her position in the glamour industry.

“I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby”.

Basu got married to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 after dating for quite some time. The actor understands that people wish well for her, and that’s why these rumours don’t affect her in a negative way.

“They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad,” expresses the 42-year-old.

When it comes to her professional life, she was last seen in web project, Dangerous, last year, and no announcement has been made about her next endeavour. She admits that the pandemic forced her to put work on the back burner.

“I have not done anything for a long time. That has been a personal choice. Corona definitely had put a little bit of halt in my head. I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. So I was not even listening or reading any scripts. But now I’m pretty open to it,” reveals Basu, who started working at the age of 15 as a model.

Opening up further about her decision, the Race (2008) actor shares, “This pandemic will soon be endemic, and we will have to coexist. We have to work our way around it. (Going forward) I will choose the correct project, and I think it will be my best work now because I have gone through so many processes of life in this time that I have not worked.”

But she won’t be a part of any rat race, or competition. “It is only going to be about my journey. It’s not going to be about competing with X, Y and Z actors. I never feel like I’m a part of any rat race. That’s not the way I have conducted my life or my career,” she wraps up.

