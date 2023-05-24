Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor unleashes his inner John Wick (and Priyanka Chopra) in new action film. Watch

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's next film Bloody Daddy is here. Helmed by Tiger Zinda Hai's Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller sees Shahid as an action hero, where he is beating down multiple goons in a hotel over the course of one night. High on jaw-dropping action sequences, the trailer also gives a glimpse of actors Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor watches a cricket match with son Zain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. Watch)

Loads of action

Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor is on a mission in this actioner.

The trailer begins with Shahid entering the frame in a black suit in the dark hallway of a hotel. His voiceover then informs, "Ye meri us raat ki kahaani he where things got really f--ked up (This is the story of that night where things got really f--ked up)." The action then shifts to 12 hours ago when Shahid's character gets a call from Ronit Roy who tells him to bring him his bag of cocaine back without complicating matters too much. The action then shifts to present when Shahid gets inside a hotel to find out the exact location of the bag and bring it back.

The action then stops midway for a while when Shahid brings the back to Ronit Roy who then gives it to his boss, played by Sanjay Kapoor. Upon opening it, he is aghast to see the bag is filled with wheat flour. Realizing that he has been fooled, the trailer then shifts to action mode with Shahid beating up goons left and right as the lone survivor. The trailer then speeds off to show how the action involves "lots and lots of blood." An action scene at a kitchen might also remind you of Priyanka Chopra's own action scene in the recently-released Citadel. Shahid took to Instagram and shared the trailer, writing in the caption: "One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!"

Fan reactions

Fans commented on the new look of Shahid and reacted to the trailer. "Looking bloody good!" said one. "Shahid Kapoor is back with a bang!" said another. Many fans also commented with fire emoticons. “Our India has own John Wick thats Shahid Kapoor what an actor man.” read one comment. A fan wrote, “Shahid Kapoor can do anything again he proved with this brilliant trailer.” Bloody Daddy is set to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

Talking about the film, Shahid had told PTI that he enjoyed doing action onscreen. "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast," the actor said.

The film is set for a direct digital release on Jio Cinemas from June 9.

