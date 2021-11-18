Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan shares intense first look; Vicky Kaushal, Navya Naveli Nanda turn cheerleaders

Abhishek Bachchan has released the first look of his upcoming film Bob Biswas. The actor essays the role of the infamous serial killer who was first seen in Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani. Bob Biswas was played by Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani.

In the first look, a motion poster, Abhishek Bachchan looks at the camera intensely. A voice-over in the background says, "Aapko shayad yaad nahi, asal me aap bahut bure aadmi ho. (Maybe you don’t remember but you are actually a very bad person).”

Abhishek shared the motion poster on Instagram with the caption, "Ek minute’. The line refers to Bob’s dialogue in Kahaani. The serial killer, when in front of his victim, would take a moment before he would shoot the person. Along with the poster, Abhishek also revealed that the trailer would release on Friday at 12 pm.

The motion poster has received love from many, including Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta dropped hands raised emojis while Navya wrote “Wooooooo” in the comments section. Abhishek's Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal also cheered him on. “Go AB!” he wrote, along with a fire emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I really want to watch this.”

The spin-off is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production. Diya Annapurna Ghosh has directed the film. In December, pictures of Abhishek from the sets of the film had leaked online.

Speaking about working in the movie, Annapurna said, “I have had the most fantastic experience designing ‘Bob Biswas’, a crime-drama that has a love-story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all. With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make Bob Biswas happen and I’m very grateful to them”.

Speaking about the reaction to the pictures with Mid-Day, Abhishek said, “The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult.”

Bob Biswas will release on ZEE5 on December 3.