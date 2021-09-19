Bobby Deol misses son Aryaman as he is ‘back to university’, shares family photo; Preity Zinta sends love

Actor Bobby Deol dedicated an Instagram post to his elder son, Aryaman, who is back to college in the US. He shared a picture, also featuring his wife Tanya Deol, and the three of them were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits.

“Back to University … miss you already … love you my Aryaman. #loveyou #missyou #newyork,” the post was captioned. Actors Preity Zinta, Adhyayan Suman and Sachin Shroff, among others, dropped heart emojis on it. Wellness coach and author Deanne Panday commented, “Awwwww my most handsome Aryaman… Enjoy university life & stay safe my love.”

Aryaman, 20, is studying business management in the US. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, Bobby said that he is ‘inclined towards education’ but might want to pursue acting as a career in the future.

“My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn’t something I am sure about. He’s just 18, he can get himself into whatever he wants to,” he said.

Bobby, who made his Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, acted in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. He began the second innings of his career with Race 3 in 2018. Since then, he has starred in films such as Housefull 4 and Class of 83.

Up next, Bobby will be seen in films such as Penthouse, Love Hostel and Animal. He will also reunite with his father Dharmendra and elder brother Sunny Deol for their home production, Apne 2. The film will feature three generations of the Deol family, with Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol representing the youngest generation.