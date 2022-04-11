Bobby Deol says Salman Khan revived his career with Race 3: ‘That was the beginning of a lot of things for me’

Bobby Deol has opened about his friendship with Salman Khan and how he played a crucial role in helping him make a successful comeback. Salman had even given Bobby's digital release, Love Hostel, a shoutout. Bobby said Salman fuelled his second innings in films by roping him for Race 3, which led him to get more work. Also read: Karan Deol recalls 'chacha' Bobby Deol motivating him not to give up

Bobby played the antagonist in 2018 film Race 3. It also Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Singing praise of Salman, Bobby told ETimes in an interview, “Salman is an amazing human being, he is a very big hearted person. It's not just for me, when he really cares about someone, he goes all out to be there for them. I'm just lucky that I’m one of those few people that he has so much love for. And it's thanks to him that I started working out. I never used to work out even though my brother and my dad used to be working out all the time.”

He further added, “Salman gave me an opportunity in Race 3 and that was the beginning of a lot of things for me and my career. A lot of people saw me after a long time. The younger generation hadn't seen me and when Salman bhai ki film lagi ho toh (when there is a Salman Khan film) everybody goes to see it. Because of Race 3, I landed a role in Housefull 3 and that’s how the younger generation started noticing me,” Bobby said.

Bobby made his film debut with 1995 film Barsaat. He delivered several successful thereafter, including Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Badal (2000), Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz (2002), Apne (2007) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). There was a lull in his career after 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

He made a comeback after five years with Race 3. Things turned out even better for him when he headed to the OTT space for work. Apart from featuring in the Netflix film Class Of '83 and ZEE5 film Love Hostel, Bobby had a breakthrough with the MX Player web series Aashram.

