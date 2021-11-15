Bobby Deol shared rare, unseen childhood pic from vacation with Dharmendra, sisters Vijeta, Ajeita

Bobby Deol shared a throwback picture from his childhood on Saturday. It features his father, actor Dharmendra, sitting on a lounger amid some hills.

Bobby shared the picture with a few heart emojis on Instagram. Hardly an-year-old, Bobby is seen sitting on Dharmendra's lap while his sisters Vijeta and Ajeita are sitting next to Dharmendra on the lounger. The veteran actor is wearing a brown blazer and brown pants. The Deols seem to be on a family vacation or the kids accompanied him to a hilly destination for a film shoot.

Dharmendra commented on it, “Love you my darling kids. Lovely memories.” Bobby's fans were also delighted to see he rare picture. Abhishek Bachchan and Darshan Kumaar dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Last month, Bobby had shared a rare picture to wish brother Sunny Deol on his birthday. It showed Bobby, Sunny, Ajeita and Vijeta huddled together. The actor wrote in caption, “Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me.”

Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with his second wife, Hema Malini.

Bobby has quite a few projects in his kitty at present. He will be seen in Penthouse on Netflix, which also stars Arjun Rampal.

Bobby was recently shooting for the third season of his hit web show, Ashram. The series features actor Bobby Deol in the lead as Baba Nirala, a godman. Bajrang Dal activists had allegedly ransacked the set of the series and also threw ink on Prakash Jha, its producer-director, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly. The first and the second season of the series premiered last year on MX Player.

