Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes: 'I spoke to his wife, she was really upset'

Shreyas Talpade was shooting for Welcome to Jungle on Thursday when he suffered a heart attack. His wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade had recently shared his health update and said he will be discharged from the hospital soon. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Bobby Deol has said that he spoke to Shreyas' wife Deepti, who told him that Shreyas’ heart ‘had stopped for 10 minutes’. Also read: Akshay Kumar visits Shreyas Talpade in Mumbai hospital as he recovers from health scare

What Bobby Deol said

Bobby Deol has spoken about Shreyas Talpade's heart attack.

Bobby Deol, who has been friends with Shreyas for many years, told the portal, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about 10 minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine…”

Meanwhile, as per a new report by The Times of India, Shreyas, who collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Thursday and underwent an emergency angioplasty, is recovering well and doctors said he should be discharged in a day or two.

Wife's statement on Shreyas' heart attack

On Friday, Deepti Shreyas Talpade took to Instagram to release a statement, giving an update on actor-husband Shreyas Talpade's health. Deepti said he 'is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days'.

She wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, Shreyas Talpade was absolutely fine and shot the entire day for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” the source said.

