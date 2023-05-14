Bobby Deol confirms his sons will be actors; reveals why they are not papped: They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is back in the spotlight due to his wedding news with long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. In the days when star kids are plastered over magazine covers, and are faces of high end brands without even making their debuts, the Deols have ensured that their lads keep it a bit low-key. Actor Bobby Deol shares that he wants his sons Aryaman and Dharam to lead a normal life. Bobby Deol

“They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life. They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way. (Also) Boys are shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps),” Bobby elaborates.

Probably for the first time, Bobby confirms that his sons will get into the field acting, as well. “They will become actors. They are studying… My sons graduating from New York University, I’m very proud of him He has put all his efforts to educate himself. He has not mugged things. I’m excited,” he adds.

In the meantime, Bobby is ‘trying to challenge’ himself as an actor. Whether it is to do a bold series on OTT or make his debut down south, Bobby does not ‘fear anything anymore’. He will soon be Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, for which he is ‘excited’. “I’m a big fan of Ranbir. He is an awesome actor. Working with him is amazing and fun. Sandeep brings out characters that human beings don’t like to show,” he adds.

Despite such enticing projects, Bobby is not satisfied. “You never get the platter that you are looking for,” he says, adding that ‘an emotional family drama’ is something he is looking for.