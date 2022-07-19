Bollywood announcements this week: Manushi Chillar to star in Tehran, Kartik Aaryan to work with Kabir Khan

Many new projects were announced this week in the Hindi film industry. While Deepika Padukone is speculated to join Ayan Mukerji for the second part of his ambitious trilogy - Brahmastra, Kartik Aaryan has announced a new film with Kabir Khan. (Also read: Siddharth Nigam confirms doing Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan)

The long-pending biopic on Madhubala was also officially announced and Manushi Chillar, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar, is also set to start work on her next with John Abraham.

We list down the major Hindi films' announcements this week:

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar began shooting with John Abraham.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has joined John Abraham and begun shooting for their next film, Tehran. Produced by Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Kartik AaryanKartik announced his new project on with a social media post on Monday. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be directed by Kabir Khan.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria with producer Murad Khetani.

Tara will soon be seen in Apurva. Produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios, the film will be a thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Madhubala biopicWhile the cast is yet to be finalised, a biopic on yesteryear star Madhubala has been announced. Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has collaborated with Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd for the biopic. "It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true," Madhur said in a press statement.

Deepika PadukoneRumours claim that Deepika Padukone will play an important part in the second film from Ayan Mukerji's ambitious trilogy, Brahmastra. The first part of the film features Ranmbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill is also rumoured to have finalised her next film - she may be seen with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Rhea Kapoor's next production venture. Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in his next film.

