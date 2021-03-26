Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood cameraperson was forced to sell momos in Cuttack after lockdown; says Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan helped her
bollywood

Bollywood cameraperson was forced to sell momos in Cuttack after lockdown; says Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan helped her

Suchismita Routray, a 22 year old cameraperson from Cuttack had to move back to her hometown, where she is now selling momos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Suchismita Routray with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Chehre.

Suchismita Routray, a young camera assistant from Bollywood, has been out of work since last year's coronavirus lockdown. With no means to an income in Mumbai, she went back to her hometown in Odisha's Cuttack, where she is currently earning a livelihood by selling momos.

The pandemic majorly affected many small-time workers in the film and television industry. With the audience still wary of going to theatres, most film producers are still not investing in more projects.

Talking to India Today, Suchismita, who is 22 and has worked in the film industry for six years, spoke about how she was left with no help in Mumbai, until actors Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan intervened. "I didn’t have the money to return home. Thankfully Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan funded our entire crew to return to their respective hometowns," she said.

Upon returning home, she began selling momos, the recipe for which she had learnt from her roommate in Mumbai. She earns 300-400 in a day from her stall in Cuttack's Jhanjirimangala.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manoj reacts to Chhichhore’s National Award, ‘secretly’ wanted Sonchiriya to win

Priyanka insisted this dish be on menu of her restaurant, Sona was Nick's idea

Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline can't stop praising Sonam Kapoor's latest pic

Pagglait review: Sanya is anything but crazy in a tale of family, death, life

“I had lots of projects in hand to work with, even I was about to start a project in Mumbai before the pandemic broke out. Later, the situation deteriorated during the pandemic. Following the outbreak, as I was unable to find any new assignment, I had to return to my native place in February,” she said.

Apart from Salman and Amitabh, many other film stars such as Sonu Sood, Hrithik Roshan, and Rohit Shetty, had extended a helping hand towards their fellow Bollywood colleagues. Sonu even sent thousands of migrant workers back to their homes in buses, trains and on flights.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed all film theatres to operate at full capacity. However, amid a new, steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the theatres have not recorded a considerable footfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus lockdown amitabh bachchan salman khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar pose together in this throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:54 AM IST
bollywood

Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on Chehre set: He introduced himself back

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP