Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?
The film industry has braved it all in the past one year, when the Covid 19 lockdown shut down operations. The latter half saw work resuming in bits and pieces, with actors back on sets. However, of late, a sudden spurt in cases such as Ranbir Kapoor (who was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next), Tara Sutaria (who has tested negative now), Satish Kaushik, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Manoj Bajpayee have led to fears again- will this lead to another potential shut down?
CRUCIAL TIMES FOR THEATRES
Industry people at large deny any such happening. “Vaccinations have begun, I hope cases will come down. People are going all out to release their films too. I guess we will have to wait and watch how that unfolds. One film, Roohi released last week. There are two releases again set for March 19, it will be a crucial week. The industry is bleeding,” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
For a maker’s point of view, who has worked throughout the pandemic, we reach out to Madhur Bhandarkar. He wrapped up the entire shoot of his next, India Lockdown, from start to finish. He says, “I am a very optimistic person, I personally think it won’t get to a shut down until the state governments say anything. It may lower the speed of shooting. I completed my film in 20-30 days, in various locations across Mumbai, and touchwood, everything was fine. We took all precautionary measures.”
While the speed with which shoots are resuming and projects are being announced will slow down, the director adds, “The impact will be on theatres. People are still not sure whether to go theatres or not. People are taking vaccine, but overall it will be slow.”
SHUT DOWN NOT FEASIBLE FOR WORKERS
Echoing the same sentiment as Bhandarkar is Hansal Mehta, who recently announced the second season of his show Scam. “I don’t think the industry will shut down again. What the need of the hour is, is to be cautious and careful. We had reached a point where we were very careless. I don’t think anybody can afford a shut down anymore,” says the 52-year-old.
Producer Anand Pandit, who has two projects in the pipeline Chehre and The Big Bull, feels that when a project shuts down, or shoots get impacted, several workers suffer. “Covid is becoming part of our lives, everybody says ’14-15 din mein vaapis aa jaaunga’. They are treating it like cold. Doctors are experienced and equipped, know what to do. Kab tak band rakhenge? If one shoots stops, 500 workers don’t get their daily bread. I understand that if the lead actor or director gets Covid, then shoot gets hampered a bit, that’s the only thing,” he reasons.
In fact, during his meetings, Pandit reveals, artistes don’t take Covid into account. “Announcements of new films is not going to be impacted. I am meeting many stars and directors, nobody talks about Covid, except the number of cases rising. They say ‘script kahaan hai’,” he says.
Trade expert Atul Mohan tells us that various worker associations have already sent out notices, advising artistes to not take things lightly. “Associations have issues guidelines for producers and directors, due to the recent rise in cases. They have requested them to follow strict guidelines. As the days were progressing, protocols on set were taken off. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude had come in. I don’t think it would be good to blame and say those actors contracted the virus during shoots only though. If some artistes get diagnosed, the makers can skip that actor for a particular schedule and shoot with others in the meanwhile,” he says.
Get our daily newsletter
Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina
Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?
When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands
Mrunal Thakur: I never took the box office pressure as an actor
Hansal Mehta doesn't want 'unfair comparisons' between Big Bull and Scam 1992
- Hansal Mehta has noticed the comparisons between his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, The Big Bull.
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a 'lost hero of cinema', Sai Paranjpye
- Sai Paranjpye, filmmaker and writer best known for Chashme Buddoor and Sparsh, turned 83 on Friday and Kangana Ranaut shared a special message for her.
Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet
- Ananya Panday recalled the time when her younger sister Rysa revealed her phone number to the world by mistake.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar review: Parineeti, Arjun reunite in 2-hour snooze-fest
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor star in a two-hour snooze-fest that lay on the shelf for too long.
Khushi Kapoor drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'
- Khushi Kapoor shared another lot of pictures from the US and wowed her fans. Like her older sister Janhvi, she, too, is set for a Bollywood debut.
Shabana, Javed dress in ethnic clothes gifted to them, fans love 'Javed Bhau'
- Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar decided to wear clothes gifted to them and pose in them too. Their fans were overwhelmed by their kind gesture.
Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali, Konkona, Nushrratt have a lot going on
Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans
Anupam Kher dedicates song to fellow bald men: 'Main bhi ab ganjo mein hu'
- Anupam Kher has shared a video in which he sings the song he wrote 40 years back. The song expresses his pain about losing his hair.
Twinkle shares ‘way to stay in love with the same person’, is Akshay listening?
- Twinkle Khanna has shared how a person's habit of leaving the toilet seat up before exiting the washroom continues to be a problem.