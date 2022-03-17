Bollywood celebs go the lob way

What do actors Deepika Padukone, Genelia Deshmukh and Anushka Sharma have in common these days? It’s the lob, which is a long bob haircut that’s super sleek, trendy, and versatile. There’s so much to love about it, say hairstylists.

Clarabelle Saldanha, the Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist who gave Deepika Padukone the lob recently, says it’s the “new trendy” look right now. “Lob can be of many different lengths. It adds a lot of volume to thin hair; making thin hair look thicker. And because it’s longer upfront, it keeps the client happy that it’s not too short. Even the hair looks healthy as there are no thin wispy ends. Deepika had very long hair before her first lob in 2019,” says Saldanha, who gave Padukone her the first lob in 2019.

“A lob is a long bob,” explains celebrity hairstylist Rod Anker, adding that the choice is partly driven by the fact that one has been at home for two years and long hair require “incredibly high-maintenance”. “Shorter lob length gives the flexibility of length, but can also look super sleek as shorter hair. It’s versatile because you can still get it up in a pony tail. It takes time for people to get the courage. People follow celebrity culture here and as soon as others do it or it’s in the news, people get the confidence to do it, too,” says Anker.

Make-up and hair stylist Arti Nayar predicts that the lob trend is here to stay. “The short hair trend is really on also because of onset of the summer season. Everybody wants short trendier hair. With everyone experimenting with textures, with different hair styles, being influenced by TV shows and social media, everyone wants a shorter, younger, more happening (hairstyle). And a more modern vibe to their hair. The old long layers are no more super trendy. Everyone wants a new look as things are opening up and we are all going back to work. I got so bored with my long hair, and as soon as I cut it short there were so many things I could do and textures I could experiment with.”

“Most of their [actor’s] roles always demand a little longish hair, but they all knew that there was no shooting happening for a few months. So most of them decided to go brave and get shorter with their bob. And enjoy the shortness because it’s not something that happens very often,” says Isha Bhansali, stylist, adding, “Deepika recently went on and took up a role where she embraced this haircut. It’s easier to maintain, even if you go wrong. Hints of the trend had started when Selena Gomez (was seen) doing a lot of that before the pandemic. She had spiralish waves on the bob, and made the look pretty cool.”

