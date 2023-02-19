Boman Irani gets emotional, shares pics with son Kayoze as he starts first directorial feature film

Boman Irani has shared his best wishes for son Kayoze Irani who will begin his first feature film as a director soon. Boman also shared some pics with Kayoze and wished best of luck to Kayoze. (Also read: Boman Irani shares lovely pics with wife Zenobia on anniversary)

Boman and wife Zenobia posed with their son Kayoze in the pictures he shared online. He is seen hugging both his parents in one while Zenobia is engrossed in a conversation with him. Boman looks at their son in another pic. Sharing the pictures, Boman wrote on Instagram, "Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of the shoot.

Boman's friends and colleagues from the film industry took to the comment section to share their best wishes for Kayoze. Vicky Kaushal was the first ones to comment and he dropped a few heart emojis in the comment box. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "All the best Kayo.. n lots of love to the proud parents."

Anil Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji. Dia Mirza wrote, "All the best Kayo @kayo." Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, "Heartiest congratulations to you and the entire family. All the best dear brother ." Saba Ali Pataudi also wrote, "All the VERY BEST Kayo... I'm sure it's in your genes ! You GOT this." Actor Jitendra Joshi wrote, "@kayozeirani will make both of you proud with his craft and love for cinema." Producer Shabina Khan commented, "Sending all love n luck, positivity n strength."

On his Instagram, Kayoze shared a picture of himself reading a paper as he leaned against a tree. The picture was black-and-white and posted on his Instagram Stories with the caption “It's go time.”

Kayoze has previously directed Ankahi from the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. It featured Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in lead roles. Kayoze has also appeared in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012 as an actor alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Kayoze has also been an assistant director in many films from the Dharma Productions camp. An ANI report claimed that Janhvi Kapoor will feature in Kayoze's upcoming film. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

