Neil Nitin Mukesh shares glimpse of 'challenging' weight loss; says he was 'mocked' by some. See before and after pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared pictures of himself on Instagram and said that 2022 had been the year where he understood the 'importance of health, family, love and relationships'. The actor gave a glimpse of his weight loss journey, and opened up about being 'mocked' by some, and a few others also 'questioning his willpower' after Neil gained weight for a role. Neil also said he had not idea how 'difficult and challenging' it was going to be for him to lose all the kilos he had gained. He thanked his family for supporting him during 'this difficult transformation'. (Also read: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares first pics of daughter Nurvi and wife Rukmini Sahay)

On Saturday, sharing a series of before and after images of himself during his weight loss journey, the actor wrote in his Instagram caption, "As I look back at the year 2022, I am nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!"

Speaking about people's reaction to his weight gain and weight loss, Neil, further wrote, "2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower."

The actor had a special message for his family. Neil is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. He continued to write in his caption, "I thank my father, my mother, my beloved wife (Rukmini Sahay), my brother and my darling daughter (Nurvi Neil Mukesh) for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most. More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly. You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead. This is for you!! Welcome 2023."

Many reacted to Neil's post with messages of support and appreciated his dedication during his weight loss journey. A comment read, “This truly needs appreciation.” A fan also commented, “Inspiring.” Another one wrote, “Superb. That’s not easy brother. It’s very easy for people to say he is actor, he has so many resources, ‘kaun si badi baat hai (it is not a big deal for him)’. But, honestly it’s takes a lot of discipline, dedication, hard work and focus. Hats off! Keep going hard. Looking forward to seeing more of your films in 2023. Stay blessed.”

As per reports, Neil will next share screen space with Dileep and Tamannaah in the upcoming Malayalam film with Arun Gopy. Neil had previously worked in the south Indian film industry, in the Tamil movie Kaththi alongside Vijay and the pan-Indian Telugu film Saaho that had Prabhas in the lead. The upcoming Arun Gopy film Bandra will reportedly mark the Mollywood debut of both Tamannaah and Neil.

