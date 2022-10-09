Boman Irani: I can’t scrutinise the scrutiny over us public figures, even through social media

Actor Boman Irani doesn’t get too serious about social media. It’s just an add-on to being a public figure he feels, but he is not willing to make his life all about it. Ask him about the intense scrutiny celebs go through today and the actor quips, “How can I scrutinise the scrutiny? I don’t worry about it too much. I like to be light hearted.” Irani further reasons, “I don’t really know if the intense attention on us celebs, has changed much. Earlier, the press would keep us busy. Today, there is just far more information on what’s there for public consumption,” he reasons.

But that means a minute-to-minute update about the life of celebs is in demand and the fans’ always want more. “I am the same guy who did the same thing 20 years ago, it’s just that consumption has changed. I don’t know if my life changes, I don’t see any difference. I do social media as long as it makes me happy. If I am not happy, I am not obliged to make a post. I don’t have time to do things I am obliged to do. I like certain things that I am happy sharing,” says Irani, who will be seen next in director Soorat Barjatya’s Uunchai.

He goes on to add, “Of course, the public is getting far more info about you, but how can that affect me? I am the same guy.”

