Boney Kapoor channels Shammi Kapoor, dances to Junglee song in old video from Javed Akhtar's birthday. Watch

In an old video from 2020 posted by Boney Kapoor on social media, the filmmaker is seen dressed as Shammi Kapoor and dancing to one of the actor's songs.
Boney Kapoor (right) dressed as Shammi Kapoor from Junglee.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In an old video posted by Boney Kapoor on social media, the filmmaker can be seen dressed as Shammi Kapoor from Junglee dancing away to the actor's popular song Mere Yaar Shabba Khair. The filmmaker's turn as a dancer has earned him a lot of appreciation from fans.

In the video, posted on Instagram Reels, Boney can be seen at a celebration dressed as Shammi Kapoor's character from the actor's 1961 film Junglee. The song Mere Yaar Shabba Khair can be seen playing on a large screen with Boney and the other guests grooving to it. "My ode to Shammi Kapoor, tried my best & was awarded the closest clone/dressed star of 60/70’s at the party & was presented with a trophy," Boney captioned the post.

In the video, Shabana Azmi can also seen dressed in a retro avatar appreciating Boney's dance. The reel ends with Boney posing with Shabana and Javed Akhtar.

The video is from lyricist Javed Akhtar's birthday bash from 2020, Boney clarified on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of his get-up from the party along with with a photo of Shammi Kapoor from Junglee, he wrote, "I have admired many actors from Indian films but have been a huge fan of Shammi (uncle) Kapoor. 2020 for Javed saab's birthday celebrations guests were asked to dress up as actors of 60s/70s. I tried my best to dress up like Shammi uncle from Junglee."

The note shared by Boney Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor commented "Papa!!" followed by several heart emojis. Fans showed their appreciation as well. "Keep enjoying your life fullest," commented one. Another fan attributed to Boney's upcoming acting gig in Luv Ranjan's film and said, "Start acting now sir ji…. Already doing one film we know."

Boney shares an old bond with the Kapoor family to which Shammi belonged. Boney's father film producer Surinder Kapoor was a cousin of Shammi's father Prithviraj Kapoor. Additionally, Surinder started his career in films as secretary to Shammi Kapoor's first wife Geeta Bali, who was herself a leading actress of the 1950s.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

boney kapoor shammi kapoor
