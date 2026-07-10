Boney Kapoor thanks PM Narendra Modi for heartfelt wedding wishes to newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar recently wrapped their wedding celebrations. The couple tied the knot on July 6. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor has now shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a warm congratulatory letter for the newlyweds. Sharing the message on social media, Boney said the Prime Minister's thoughtful wishes meant a great deal to the family and made the happy occasion even more special.

PM Modi sends blessings to the newlyweds

PM Modi sends blessings to the newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar.

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In his message, the Prime Minister thanked the Kapoor family for inviting him to the wedding and wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness. He also hoped their journey together would be filled with love, understanding and many joyful moments.

Reacting to the warm gesture, Boney Kapoor thanked the Prime Minister and said the message meant a lot to the family. He wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi@narendramodi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding.”

“Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir,” he added.

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Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's love story

{{^usCountry}} Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met on a dating app in 2022. After dating for over a year, they made their relationship public in 2023. The couple got engaged in October 2025 in the presence of their families before exchanging vows on July 6 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met on a dating app in 2022. After dating for over a year, they made their relationship public in 2023. The couple got engaged in October 2025 in the presence of their families before exchanging vows on July 6 this year. {{/usCountry}}

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For the wedding, Anshula looked stunning in a coral and gold lehenga, styled with striking emerald and kundan jewellery. Rohan matched her in an ivory and gold sherwani, complete with a coordinating turban.

Among the many moments from the ceremony, one that touched everyone's hearts was a framed photograph of Anshula's late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed near the wedding rituals as a loving tribute. Anshula also wore personalised kaleeras, adding a deeply personal and sentimental touch to her bridal ensemble.

Along with their family, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshavardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, the reception also saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh were among those who attended the celebration.