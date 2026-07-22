'Bootlickers, one and all': Imran Khan condemns lathi-charge on students during CJP protest

Bollywood celebrities are slowly speaking up about the CJP-led student protest. On Monday, after students marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and were met with police force, including lathi-charge and tear gas, many celebrities took to social media to condemn the use of force against the protesters. Actor Imran Khan has also expressed his discontent over the incident in his latest Instagram post.

'Beaten down and disowned'

Imran Khan supports students protest.

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Imran admitted that using lathi-charge against students made no sense, saying they had already been failed by the system. He wrote, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

'Solidarity with the students'

The actor added, “Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all."

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded, “If we don’t listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one; Solidarity with the students." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded, “If we don’t listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one; Solidarity with the students." {{/usCountry}}

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Imran Khan has been vocal about the ongoing CJP protest. He was among the first Bollywood celebrities to openly support the student movement. A few days ago, he had also expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, “Standing up for the future @wangchuksworld #ChaloSansad."

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Celebrities come in support of students

Many celebrities have come out in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 23 days, and the CJP-led protest. Some of the celebrities include Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, and others.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also shared a message condemning the alleged lathi-charge on students. He said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartaav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (Right now, my heart is aching and I am also boiling with anger watching how our kids have been treated by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and think that you will get your due one day for sure).”