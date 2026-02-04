Edit Profile
    Border 2 box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film witnesses a dip but takes India total to ₹290 crore

    Border 2 box office collection day 13: The Sunny Deol-starrer earned just over 3 crore in India. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 10:46 PM IST
    Written by Ananya Das
    Border 2 box office collection day 13: The Anurag Singh directorial witnessed a massive fall in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over 290 crore in India on Wednesday. The film released in theatres last month.

    Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Sunny Deol in a still from the film.
    Border 2 domestic box office collection day 13

    The film earned 224.25 crore in its first week of release. On day 8, Border 2 collected 10.75 crore, on day 9, it earned 17.75 crore, on day 10, it minted 22.50 crore, on days 11 and 12, the film collected 5.75 crore each.

    On day 13, the film earned 3.26 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected 290.01 crore nett in India.

    About Border 2

    Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The war drama features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

    While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. It hit the cinemas on January 23 this year.

    Earlier, Sunny shared a video on his social media platforms thanking his fans and followers for their love and support for Border 2. He posted a clip on Instagram along with a message. "Meri, aapki, hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (for giving love to my, your and everyone's Border 2, this is for you) (red heart and hug face emojis)," he wrote in the caption.

    Recently, Sunny celebrated the success of Border 2, dancing his heart out with his team. On his Instagram Stories, Sunny shared a video of himself and his team basking in the success with much joy. In the clip, Sunny, along with the team, sang and also cut a cake.

