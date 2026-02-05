Border 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film slowly inches towards ₹300 crore in India

Border 2 box office collection day 14: The war drama starring Sunny Deol, which was performing very well in India, has been witnessing a decline in earnings over the last few days. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹293 crore in India till Thursday. The film released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 14 The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release. On day 8, Border 2 collected ₹10.75 crore, on day 9, it earned ₹17.75 crore, on day 10, it minted ₹22.50 crore, on days 11 and 12, the film collected ₹5.75 crore each and on day 13, it earned ₹4.15 crore.

On day 14, the film earned ₹2.73 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹293.63 crore nett in India. Currently running across 77,947 shows, it has a domestic gross collection of ₹348.17 crore.

HT review of Border 2 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.

About Border 2 The Anurag Singh directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.