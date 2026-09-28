Bosco Martis reveals Vivek Oberoi's 'attitude' after Company, Saathiya's success hurt him: ‘He asked me to…’

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently opened up about an interaction he had with Vivek Oberoi following the actor’s success with Company and Saathiya. Bosco recalled feeling hurt by Vivek’s attitude towards him at the time, but said he eventually realised that the actor had been right.

Bosco Martis about Vivek Oberoi's attitude post Company

Bosco Martis recalls being hurt by Vivek Oberoi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a conversation with Vivek on his YouTube channel, Bosco said, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don't want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way... I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time.

“I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’”

He added, “Although I agreed, I felt hurt thinking about why you said that with so much attitude. However, I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vivek then responded, “Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie). You can't take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon.” About Bosco Martis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vivek then responded, “Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie). You can't take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon.” About Bosco Martis {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bosco Martis is a prominent Bollywood choreographer who, along with Caesar Gonsalves, has worked on several major films and songs. The duo, known as Bosco-Caesar, won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Bosco is also known for choreographing songs for films including War 2, Alpha, Fighter and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, among others.

Vivek Oberoi’s career

Vivek Oberoi’s career began on a high in 2002 with Company, followed by Road and Saathiya, which established him as an actor capable of taking on both intense and romantic roles. He went on to feature in films such as Yuva, Masti, Omkara and Shootout at Lokhandwala, with his portrayal of Maya Dolas becoming one of his most recognised performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, his career later entered a more uneven phase, with a mix of commercial failures and supporting roles. Despite the success of Shootout at Lokhandwala, Oberoi has said he struggled to find work for 14–15 months afterwards. He subsequently diversified into films across languages and genres, including Krrish 3, Grand Masti and the Malayalam film Lucifer.

He is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. The first part of the two-part film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.