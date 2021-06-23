Both Aakriti and I am going to be cool parents: Aparshakti

Early this month, Aparshakti Khurana took to social media to announce that he and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, are soon going to be parents. Talking about the time when he first got to know that they were expecting their little bundle of joy, he says, “I was ecstatic and feeling cannot be put into words.”

It is said that parenthood is a life-changing experience and Khurana agrees to it. Talking about how his impending fatherhood is already bringing about a change in him, he says, “I am yet to experience parenthood in its entirety but yes I do feel a sense of responsibility to become a better person for my child.”

So, does the Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019) actor plan on being the tough cop or daddy cool? “I am an affectionate and an expressive person,” he replies, adding, “And I am going to make sure that I am the same with my child. I think both Aakriti and I am going to be cool parents.”

Parenting may prove to be a challenge and Khurana confides that he has already begun taking advice and suggestions from his father and brother-actor Ayushmann Khurrana. “I have been taking tips for quite some time from my father, brother, and some fabulous dads around me. Soon, I will have to bring the learning to execution,” he says excitedly.

With the lockdown being lifted and shoots resuming, he believes that it will now require greater diligence on his part to keep all health hazards at a bay. “It’s definitely important to be more careful than ever. Since the last few months, I have been taking more precautions than ever and I will continue to do so to keep my wife and baby safe,” concludes the actor who will next be seen in Helmet.