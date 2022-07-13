Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji explain the different astras. Watch featurette

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some fresh visuals of the different astras (weapons) featured in their upcoming film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. In the almost-four-minute-long video with impressive VFX shots, Ayan can be seen introducing and dissecting the various astras that are part of the upcoming film that releases in theatres on September 9. His magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Alia. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt come together to save the world

“While Brahmastra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie. On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in depth about the concept of Brahmastra – a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots… Hope you guys enjoy our imagination,” Ayan wrote on Instagram as he shared the ‘vision of Brahmastra’.

The video opens with ‘never before seen world of ancient Indian astras’ showcasing key concept arts, like Vanarastra, Nandiastra, Prabhastra, Jalastra, Pawanastra, and Brahmastra. Talking about the ‘concept of the Astraverse (a universe of astras)’ in the video, Ayan says, “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is the first movie of this Astraverse. It begins with an image from a mystical time in ancient India, where a group of sages are in deep mediation in the Himalayas. For their meditation, the sages are blessed with ‘The Light of the Universe’.” Ayan Mukerji termed it the ‘the most powerful and most pure energy there is – Braham-shakti’.

He went on to explain how from this ‘Braham-shakti’, astras were born, which have within them all the different energies that are found in nature like ‘fire, wind, water, earth’. He called them ‘Jal (water) Astra, Pawan (wind) Astra, and the Agny (fire) Astra’. He also talked about astras that have within them the powers of different animals like the Vanarastra, ‘which can give to the person, who controls it the power of a Super Monkey’. He said the Nandiastra has ‘within it the power and strength of a thousand bulls’. But there is one astra, the last one to emerge from ‘The Light of the Universe’, ‘carrying its collective’, the ‘lord of all the others’, which the sages named after one of the most powerful weapons of Gods – the Brahmastra’.

‘Jal (water) Astra, Pawan (wind) Astra, and the Agny (fire) Astra’ and other astras 'weapons' that feature in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

“The sages vow to protect these astras and as the guardians of the Brahmastra they name themselves the Brahmansh, a secret society, which will exist amongst other men, and do good for the world with the power of these astras. Time moves forward humanity progresses and Brahmastra carries on as well. The Brahmansh goes passing on the astras, generation to generation, all the way into our world today, where the Brahmansh still exists, in secret,” Ayan said.

India as it is today, is where the story of Brahmastra is set, the filmmaker, who is also the writer of the upcoming adventure-drama, said in the video. “I believe this puts us in very unique position because no one has done what we are doing with ancient Indian inspiration in the modern world, ever,” he said.

Ayan also spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Brahmastra is a ‘miracle’ as he is an ‘astra himself’ – Agni (fire) Astra. “He is named after the God, who is the most dear to me personally, the most mystical, the all-powerful, and my greatest inspiration – Shiva.” The much-anticipated trailer for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva released on June 15. The three-minute trailer had packed a lot of visually-stunning moments, and gave an indication of the film's grand scale.

