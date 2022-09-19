Brahmastra box office day 10 collection: Film roars pasts 200 crore mark in India

Brahmastra has emerged as the latest film in Hindi this year to cross the coveted ₹200 crore mark at the box office. The film crossed the milestone on Sunday with its day 10 earnings coming in at ₹17 crore. The film is reportedly performing like Hollywood blockbusters that earn big on weekends after laying mostly dormant all week. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra's reported budget figures are 'all wrong')

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra had collected ₹75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film has collected around ₹210 crore over 10 days. The film has left behind the likes of The Kashmir Files with the latest figures. On Saturday, it had earned ₹15.5-16 crore nett in India across different languages. Internationally, it is well past the ₹350 crore mark, making it the most successful Hindi movie of the year.

One of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of ₹400 crore, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva serves as the first instalment of a planned trilogy of the Indian cinematic universe titled 'Astraverse'.

Speaking about audience trends in theatres, Ayan told PTI in a recent interview, "Around the time when I decided to embark on making a film like Brahmastra years ago, there was a trend to come in and watch stuff on the bigger screen. With the advent of technology, audiences want that big screen experience.

“The reason you come out to watch a film on the big screen is that it should offer you something that is big screen worthy. And what is big screen worthy is giving big screen visuals.” The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in special roles.

