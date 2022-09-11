Brahmastra crosses 160 crore worldwide in two days, does best-ever single-day business for Hindi film in Tamil Nadu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Brahmastra has improved upon a strong opening day at the box office, growing by an impressive 13%, a healthy number for a film of this size.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Brahmastra juggernaut refuses to stop or even slow down. The Ayan Mukerji film capitalized on a strong opening and grew further on day 2, amassing 85 crore worldwide on Saturday. This means, the film has taken its total worldwide gross over two days to 160 crore, sparking speculations about a possible 250 crore weekend. The Hindi version has done very well but it’s the dubbed versions that are springing up surprises with the film managing to create a record in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Also read: Brahmastra highs and lows: From fantastic Shah Rukh Khan to wasted Alia Bhatt

On Sunday afternoon, the film’s official Twitter account tweeted a graphic, indicating that it had earned 160 crore in two days worldwide. “Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend,” read part of the tweet. On Saturday, they had shared the film’s opening day worldwide gross to be 75 crore.

The film was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well, and all four versions are doing well. The Telugu version was expected to do well due to Nagarjuna’s presence in the film and SS Rajamouli having presented the film. But it’s the film’s business in Tamil Nadu that has surprised one and all. As per a report in Sacnilk, Brahmastra did business of 1.9 crore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, which is the highest single-day earning by a Bollywood film in the state, beating War and Thugs of Hindostan. Earlier in the day, a BoxOfficeIndia.com report had stated that the film’s Hindi version has earned 66.5 crore in two days in India alone.

Brahmastra, officially titled Bramhastra Part One- Shiva, is the first in a planned trilogy by director Ayan. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, the film also features extended cameos by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. The film opened to mixed reviews with critics and audiences praising the VFX, background score, and action, but criticising the story and dialogues.

