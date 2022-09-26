Brahmastra earns 400 crore worldwide, crosses The Kashmir Files' domestic haul after strong third weekend

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva benefitted from reduced ticket prices for National Cinema Day this Friday to register a strong third weekend. The film earned ₹23 crore nett across India between Friday and Sunday. Add to it decent overseas collections and Sunday saw the fantasy epic cross the ₹400-crore mark in global gross box office collections. It is the first Hindi film to do so since the pandemic. Also read: Brahmastra sees massive 240% jump on National Cinema Day, earns ₹10.8 crore

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has also been a strong performer overseas. Till Saturday, it has ₹104 gross overseas collections. Add to it the ₹301 crore gross domestic figure and the film has already earned over ₹400 crore. The final Sunday figures for Sunday are yet to arrive, and once they do, the figure may go slightly higher still.

But while collections overseas are calculated in gross figures (inclusive of taxes), India calculates nett figures. Brahmastra’s total domestic nett collection now stands at ₹253 crore, which is just higher than The Kashmir Files’ figure of ₹252 crore. The film had already crossed The Kashmir Files’ global figure owing to stronger overseas collections. However, its collections are still behind the Hindi-dubbed versions of RRR ( ₹274 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹434 crore). While it still may surpass RRR’s number, KGF 2’s record haul looks unbeatable for some time. Mind you, the Hindi version collection of Brahmastra is still around ₹234 crore nett with the rest coming from dubbed versions.

The film should see some resurgence in collections as the ticket prices have been reduced to ₹100 across India from Monday-Thursday. The National Cinema Day experiment showed that audience are more willing to head to cinemas with lower ticket prices. Brahmastra saw an increase in ticket sales by a whopping 700% and an increase in collections by 240% on that day. Trade analysts estimate that the film may not do as better but can still repeat the collection figures of week 2 ( ₹15 crore for last Monday-Thursday). If it manages to come close to those numbers, it can take its domestic haul closer to the ₹300-crore mark.

A strong third week will most certainly push the film into profit as it would overtake its landing cost (production budget + publicity budget) and be a certified hit. However, given the dissonance about Brahmastra’s actual budget (it varies from ₹350 crore to ₹600 crore across sources), that would still be a matter of debate.

