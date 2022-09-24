Brahmastra sees massive 240% jump at box office on National Cinema Day, earns  10.8 crore on its third Friday

National Cinema Day was a resounding success for Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji fantasy epic saw a huge jump in ticket sales and collections on Friday due to reduced ticket prices on the day. As per trade sources, Brahmastra earned ₹11 crore nett in all languages on Friday, a huge jump from just over ₹3 crore the previous day. Also read: Brahmastra sets new record for most advance bookings in non opening week

As most theatre chains and halls sold all tickets at flat ₹75, footfalls dramatically increased. After advance bookings for Friday reached record levels, on-spot booking also saw a huge rise. On Friday, Brahmastra sold close to 15 lakh tickets, netting ₹10.80 crore in all languages in India. The film had earned around ₹3.2 crore on Thursday, making the intra-day jump a whopping 240%, one of the highest-ever in recent times. Many halls across the country reported houseful shows much in advance, even for late night and early morning shows.

The collections and sales are likely to go down over the weekend as regular pricing will be back nationwide now. But the resurgence should push the film to have a strong third weekend, which makes it likelier to have a healthier lifetime run.

With this, the film has now crossed ₹380 crore worldwide gross, and is inching towards the ₹400-crore mark. Given its reported budget of ₹410 crore, the film still needs a strong third week to enter the hit zone. Regardless, the film has managed to bring audiences back to the theatres something many recent Bollywood releases had failed to do.

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarujna, and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos. The film is first in a planned trilogy. Part two, titled Dev, was announced at the end of the film. Brahmastra also marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, called the Astraverse. Director Ayan Mukerji has said that a few spinoffs are planned, including a tentative one based on Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON