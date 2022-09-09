Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra release live updates: Review, premiere pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film
Live

Brahmastra release live updates: Review, premiere pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film

bollywood
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released in theatres on Friday. Here are all the updates about the film's release.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra.&nbsp;
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi directorial starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time together, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, released in theatres on Friday. Here is all that you need to know about the film and its release. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:52 AM IST

    Positive reviews by international media

    Film critic Courtney Howard tweeted, “#Brahmastra is a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy. Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood spectacle. @aliaa08 is luminous & #RanbirKapoor is charismatic.”

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    Spoilers fill Twitter, Instagram

    Fans are advised to steer Twitter and Instagram with care. A few people have shared a bunch of spoilers from the movie on social media. 

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    First reactions trickle in

    HT film critic Monika Rawal gives a glowing first reaction: ‘No wonder it took #AyanMukerji years to finally bring #Brahmastra to life. A true labour of love, you witness the magic in every frame. Fab VFX. The light & fire is sure to add sparks at the box office. #RanbirKapoor is earnest, #AliaBhatt endearing. Must watch.’ The full review will be out at 10 am.

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    Trade experts weigh in

    Film trade expert Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet, “If #Brahmastra turns out to be a good & engaging movie then no force can stop it from becoming HIT at the box office.Undercurrent & excitement for this film amongst audience is excellent, superlative advance is the testimony of it.Last Bollywood film which had such hype was #WAR.”

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:18 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at Brahmastra screening

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Brahmastra special screening on Thursday. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also spotted. Read full story here. 

  • Sep 09, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    Brahmastra advance crossed 23 crore for opening weekend

    Brahmastra took a running start at the box office with record advance booking numbers for a Bollywood film in the pandemic era. Read full story here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt brahmastra amitabh bachchan mouni roy nagarjuna + 4 more

Brahmastra release live updates: First reactions, reviews are here

bollywood
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released in theatres on Friday. Here are all the updates about the film's release.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra.&nbsp;
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt walks hand in hand with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra screening, watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 08:07 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were joined by Neetu Kapoor and few others from the industry at the special screening of their film Brahmastra on Thursday.

Ayan Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra screening. (Varinder Chawla)
Ayan Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra screening. (Varinder Chawla)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Anushka Sharma promises 'forever with you' as Virat Kohli completes 71st century

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Anushka Sharma shared pictures and penned a note as Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket. Here's what she said.

Anushka Sharma shared a post for Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma shared a post for Virat Kohli.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Mira Rajput calls herself ‘lucky’ as Shahid Kapoor throws her birthday bash

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 06:51 AM IST

Mira Rajput is overwhelmed with love after turning 28. She shared a warm note thanking everyone, including Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput turned 28 on Wednesday.
Mira Rajput turned 28 on Wednesday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

When Akshay Kumar tried to calm down an energetic Sridevi. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 09, 2022 06:47 AM IST

Akshay Kumar had once starred opposite Sridevi in the film Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. Here is a video from the mahurat shot of the film that had the two rehearsing for Hamra Sajan Sang Tha Waada.

Akshay Kumar and Sridevi in a still from the song Hamra Sajan Sang Tha Waada.&nbsp;
Akshay Kumar and Sridevi in a still from the song Hamra Sajan Sang Tha Waada. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Sara Ali Khan's ‘name’ used by Shubman Gill's friend in cheeky birthday wish

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:02 PM IST

Shubman Gill has received a hilarious wish on his birthday and it's related to Sara Ali Khan. Here's how fans reacted.

Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday.
Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Inside Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena, Karisma

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:59 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra Jain celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar and Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra.
Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar and Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn't take Brahmastra advance booking figures seriously

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:37 PM IST

The advance booking numbers of Brahmastra may be soaring but Ranbir Kapoor advises not to take them too seriously before the film releases.

Ranbir Kapoor during a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, in Delhi, Sept. 7, 2022.(PTI)
Ranbir Kapoor during a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, in Delhi, Sept. 7, 2022.(PTI)
ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Close Story

When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor revealed why they don't do intimate scenes

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:56 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. In 2010, when they were dating each other, they appeared on Koffee With Karan and spilled beans about their relationship.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a 2010 episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a 2010 episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Twinkle Khanna remembers Akshay Kumar's late mom on her death anniversary

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:32 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Thursday to remember Akshay Kumar's late mother, Aruna Bhatia, on her first death anniversary.

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and her mother-in-law, Aruna Bhatia.&nbsp;
Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and her mother-in-law, Aruna Bhatia. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Anushka Sharma 'reviews' biscuits, dismisses people correcting her spelling

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Anushka Sharma has shared a review of biscuits available in UK. However, some pointed out her wrong spelling in one of the Instagram Stories. Here's how she reacted and rectified them.

Anushka Sharma is a true blue foodie.
Anushka Sharma is a true blue foodie.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Brahmastra release

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and star Ranbir Kapoor visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja a day prior to the release of their film.

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday.
Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Tweet from Kamaal R Khan’s account claims his life is under threat

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:43 PM IST

Two tweets were posted from Kamaal R Khan's verified Twitter account on Thursday, alleging that the actor-turned-critic was being tortured and facing threats to his life.

Kamaal R Khan was arrested in two separate cases over the last week. (File photo)
Kamaal R Khan was arrested in two separate cases over the last week. (File photo)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of sunset in Italy, leaves Suhana Khan impressed

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:02 PM IST

Ananya Panday has shared new pictures from Capri in Italy and here's what her best friend Suhana Khan said about them.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor react to Ananya Panday's pictures from Capri, Italy.
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor react to Ananya Panday's pictures from Capri, Italy.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Taaza Khabar teaser: Bhuvan Bam's rowdy avatar leaves fans ‘mind blown’. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 08, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Bhuvan Bam's show Taaza Khabar's teaser was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. He made his acting debut last year with Dhindora.

A still of Bhuvan Bam from his upcoming show Taaza Khabar.
A still of Bhuvan Bam from his upcoming show Taaza Khabar.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out