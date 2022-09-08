Brahmastra advance booking crosses 23 crore for opening weekend, 11 crore for day one alone

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s epic fantasy film Brahmastra is creating waves at the box office even before its release. By Wednesday night, just over a day before it releases, the film has already sold tickets worth ₹23 crore in advance booking, with almost half of the earnings coming from opening day itself. This means that the film has already scored the best advance booking numbers for any Hindi film post-pandemic and that is when one whole day of advance booking still remains. Also read: Analysts say Brahmastra could break Hindi cinema pandemic-era box office records

As per multiple sources, Brahmastra has sold tickets worth ₹11 crore for its opening day across the country in all five languages. The advance booking figures of the Hindi version alone are over ₹10 crore. This puts the Ayan Mukerji film ahead of the Hindi version of RRR, which sold tickets worth ₹7 crore for the first day in advance bookings. However, it is miles behind the monumental advance booking figures of KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹40 crore for Hindi and ₹80 crore overall).

Industry tracking portal Sacnilk reports that Brahmastra’s Hindi version has seen advance bookings of ₹22.25 crore for its opening weekend. The Telugu version comes second with tickets worth ₹98 lakh sold already, and the Tamil version following with ₹11.1 lakh. The Kannada and Malayalam versions have seen very nominal advance bookings till Wednesday night.

It’s safe to say that Brahmastra is headed for a bumper opening. Given the figures at hand, it is not a stretch to assume that the film will surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.5 crore) and Sooryavanshi ( ₹26 crore) to register the best opening by any Bollywood film in the pandemic era. However, it will really need a strong push to challenge the opening day numbers of the Hindi-dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹ 54 crore).

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is an epic fantasy adventure that is the first part of a planned trilogy. The film, officially titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Mounted on a massive ₹410 crore budget, it is one of the biggest Indian films ever made. The film releases worldwide in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on September 9.

