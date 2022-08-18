Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva celebrates Dussehra with energetic dance number. Watch

The teaser of Dance Ka Bhoot, a new song from Brahmastra, was released on Thursday. In the short clip, Ranbir Kapoor danced with devotees as they celebrated Dussehra. Brahmastra stars Ranbir in the lead role alongside wife Alia Bhatt. Also Read| Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, explores his powers

The 39-second-long teaser video started with Ranbir Kapoor entering a Dussehra pandal and shaking a leg with the other devotees. The video included several elaborate aerial shots, as well as a sequence that showed Ranbir's Shiva working as a DJ at the celebrations. It ended with him doing open arms pose in front of an effigy of Ravana.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, while the music has been composed by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Director Ayan Mukerji shared more details about the song and its filming on his Instagram account as he shared a link to the teaser. He revealed that the filming of Dance Ka Bhoot had to be delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayan wrote, "Our third song. And… our biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it!"

The filmmaker added about the premise of the song, "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra…who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance."

The full video of the song will be out on Friday. It is the third Brahmastra song to be released after Kesariya and Deva Deva. The sci-fi mythological drama, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9.

