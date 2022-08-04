Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, explores his powers, explains it all to Alia Bhatt. Watch

After releasing Brahmastra’s first song Kesariya, the film's team is all set to unveil their next song titled Deva Deva. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared just a quick teaser of the song and wrote, “The light is coming.” The song will be out on August 8. (Also read: Ayan Mukerji defends 'love storiyaan' in Brahmastra song)

The teaser video begins with Ranbir Kapoor, as Shiva praying to God. He further narrates the concept of light. “It’s what protects us when faced with any darkness,” he says to Alia who plays the role of Isha. The less than a one-minute video also gives a glimpse of Ranbir who is himself the agni astra, training with fire.

The devotional song Deva Deva is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya who has also penned the Kesariya Song which created a storm on the internet for the usage of the words ‘love storiyaan’ in its chorus. The song was met with heavy criticism for the same.

Reacting to Deva Deva, a fan wrote in the comments, “The amalgamation of Ranbir's acting and Arijit's voice is just to another level.” “After kesariya this will become huge blockbuster,” added another one. Many have also praised the visuals of the song. Someone else said, “As of now the thing I love in this movie is the VFX. It is so crisp and clear that makes me feel every particle real.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will release on September 9 after five years in the making. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and his wife Alia. The two began dating after working on the film. Besides them, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first part of a trilogy, which will establish India’s own cinematic universe--the Astraverse.

Apart from Hindi, the film will be available in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra

