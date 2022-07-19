Ayan Mukerji defends 'love storiyaan' in Brahmastra song Kesariya: ‘It's not like elaichi in biryani’

Ayan Mukerji, director of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, has spoken about the usage of the word ‘love storiyaan’ in the song, Kesariya. Unlike the popular opinion of getting a taste like elaichi in a biryani with the usage of the word, Ayan said it was more like getting a taste of salt amid too much sweetness. Also read: When Kesariya lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya hilariously explained how Chikni Chameli was written: 'Peg laga ke aai?'

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kesariya has been sung by Arijit Singh with music by Pritam. It is picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir in Varanasi. A video of Ayan addressing the issue during an interview has been shared on Reddit.

On being told about how fans have called the usage of ‘love storiyaan’ as elaichi in a biryani, Ayan said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

A Reddit user commented on the video, “Interesting twist (laughing emojis), nahi bhai dal mein kankad agaya (no brother, its like a pebble in dal).” Another said, "modern ke naam pe I hope picture me aise swaad na ho (I hope the film doesn't have such a taste in the name of modern)." One more comment read, “Ayan if you’re reading, you’re wrong. Kindly get the other songs corrected.” A user also wrote, “Maybe Ayan will start doing explanatory videos before releasing his songs now.” A fan said it was all in humour and wrote, “omg it's just a joke why is he acting as if people are being unreasonable. Just be happy you're getting so much free publicity.”

“If people have scrutinized a single song so much, he and his team need to sit back and think about how their entire movie is going to be taken apart and be ready for it. Especially since they have created so much hype and it’s been in the making for so long," read yet another comment.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to release on September 9.

