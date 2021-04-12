Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / BTS pic of Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai from Raksha Bandhan lands online
bollywood

BTS pic of Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai from Raksha Bandhan lands online

A picture of Akshay Kumar and director-producer Aanand L Rai was shared online, as they prepare for their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai have also worked on the unreleased Atrangi Re.

A behind-the-scene picture of actor Akshay Kumar and director-producer Aanand L Rai, from their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, has been shared online. This marks their second collaboration, after Atrangi Re.

The Instagram handle of Aanand's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, wrote: "Blessed are those who have sisters....wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neelima Azeem on her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar

Anushka Sharma asks 'is happy Monday an oxymoron' in joyful new pic. See here

Krishna Shroff gives it back to troll who called her 'bekaar' compared to Tiger

Waheeda Rehman goes snorkelling with daughter Kashvi in the Andamans, see pic

The picture showed Akshay and Aanand seated on a railway platform, resting against a stationary railway coach. Both were seen looking at sheets of paper.

Both Akshay and Aanand tested positive for the coronavirus. In December, Aanand had tweeted to say: "I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support."

In early April, Akshay tested positive for Covid-19. He also informed that as advised by doctors, he had been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. On Monday, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna confirmed that he had tested negative. She wrote: "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell"

Also read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

In December last year, the team of Atrangi Re had been spotted at Agra's Taj Mahal for the shoot of the film. Akshay had been seen, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

After wrapping up the film in March this year, Akshay had written: "It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma." The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar aanand rai raksha bandhan

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares adorable caricature as Akshay Kumar tests negative for Covid-19: 'Good to have him back around'

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:14 PM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says she's got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:39 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP