Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone lands in France for fest jury duty, shares vlog after 11-hour flight

Actor Deepika Padukone on Monday shared a video as she travelled to France. Taking to Instagram, Deepika posted the video as she gave a peek into her trip to Cannes. The clip started with a view of the streets, buildings, and people jumping into the water in the city. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai to Nayanthara: Indian celebs set to make a statement at Cannes 2022 red carpet)

In the video, Deepika was also seen appreciating the VHS camera of her friend, calling it 'oh so cool'. A person asked her about her flight to which she said, "Not bad at all actually. It was an 11-hour flight from LA and I slept throughout." The video also showed Deepika outside the airport, smiling.

After reaching her hotel room, Deepika was seen resting her head against the door. She said, "But I'm confused about eating and sleeping. So I don't know if I wanna sleep or I wanna eat. But I think eating is always a good plan.” The video ended with the words “From Cannes, with love" written on it.

As the video ended, Deepika stood smiling while she continued resting her head on the door. For her travel day, she wore a blue shirt, dark denims and shoes. She also carried a bag and opted for dark sunglasses. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "#Cannes2022 @festivaldecannes."

Deepika is part of the competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, the festival organisers announced recently. She is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She has a busy slate of projects which includes Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern.

