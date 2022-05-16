Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai to Nayanthara: Indian celebs set to make a statement at Cannes 2022 red carpet

Deepika Padukone is returning to the South of France for one of the most talked-about events in the world, the Cannes Film Festival. This time the actor is also a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival jury. Although not officially announced, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is likely to be in attendance, and walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Over the years, both Deepika and Aishwarya have made countless appearances at the festival, from press conferences to film premieres, and turned heads in looks that are over-the-top and luxe. Read more: Akshay Kumar tests Covid-19 positive, won't attend Cannes Film Festival

However, the Cannes regulars are not the only Indians expected to bring the glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika and Aishwarya will reportedly be joined by TV actors Hina Khan and Helly Shah, along with many sought-after South Indian film actors, like Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia, at the annual celebration of cinema. While Hina attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Helly, Pooja, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Aditi will be making their Cannes debut in 2022.

The 11-day festival is slated to begin on May 17 and run through May 28. Despite the pandemic, and the Covid-19 safety procedures, the 2021 edition of the festival managed to gather a larger number film stars, after Cannes 2020 was called off following a series of postponements.

Ahead, take a look at the Indian celebrities who are going to go all out with their looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Deepika Padukone returns to Cannes not as an attendee, but as a jury member. For the first time, the actor will sit on the main jury at the Cannes Film Festival. On April 26, the Festival de Cannes announced via Twitter that Deepika had been selected to be a jury member for the festival's 75th edition. The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she headed to the film festival, before making a stop at a Louis Vuitton show in San Diego, USA.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2017.

As per news reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen at Cannes Film Festival 2022. A report by Pinkvilla attributed the buzz to an Instagram Story by popular fashion account, Diet Sabya. The former Miss World first attended Cannes Film Festival in 2002. In the past two decades, she has delivered many showstopper moments at the different editions of the film festival.

Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Indian televison star Hina Khan too will return to the Cannes Film Festival. For her red carpet debut at the film festival in 2019, Hina went all out with a glamourous grey look. On Saturday, the star was spotted at Mumbai airport, as she left for France to attend the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Nayanthara will make her Cannes debut.

South Indian actor Nayanthara, who is expected to marry her filmmaker Vignesh Sivan in June, will be making her Cannes debut. While Nayanthara prefers not to share much information with her fans on social media, on May 12, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that she will represent India at Cannes Film Festival 2022, and walk the red carpet.

Pooja Hegde too will be seen at Cannes film festival.

Actor Pooja Hegde too is set to walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet, as part of the star-studded Indian delegation. Over the past couple of years, Pooja has made a mark in the Telugu film industry, and also established herself in Bollywood.

Tamannaah Bhatia is expected to walk the Cannes red carpet for the first time.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fondness for fashion is well documented on her Instagram account. One of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, she is all set to walk the red carpet at one of the world's most glamorous red carpets. The actor was seen as a warrior in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali : The Beginning.

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen at Cannes 2022.

Another actor, who is a well-known face in Hindi as well as South Indian cinema, Aditi Rao Hydari too makes her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor, who made her acting debut in Malayalam film Prajapathi (2006) said she was excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. "As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling," she said.

Helly Shah will be at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

TV star Helly Shah too is set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022. According to reports, Helly will unveil the poster of her debut feature film, titled, Kaya Palat, at the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival.

