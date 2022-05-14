Akshay Kumar tests Covid-19 positive, won't attend Cannes Film Festival: 'Was looking forward to rooting for our cinema'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor revealed that he will not be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17. Akshay said he was 'really looking forward to rooting for our cinema' at the Indian pavilion there. (Also Read | Emotional Akshay Kumar chokes up at Prithviraj trailer launch, wants film shown in schools)

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

The actor revealed that he will not be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In April 2021, he tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he wrote.

After Akshay's recovery, wife Twinkle Khanna had updated fans about his health by sharing a caricature with her husband. Sharing the art, the actor-turned-writer had said on Instagram, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell." Akshay was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen next in Prithviraj alongside Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Prithviraj is Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial. The film stars Akshay in the title role of King Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on June 3. Prithviraj will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Recently speaking about Hari Har, the first song from the film Akshay had called it 'one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career". As quoted by news agency ANI, Akshay had said, "Hari Har is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har is brimming with the mighty king's resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song."

He added, "It captures the essence of Samrat Prithviraj's life and represents the strong value system that made him the fearless king that he became. Hari Har is a song that I fell in love with right from the first music listening exercise. Even today, I listen to it very frequently because it is one of the most patriotic songs that I have heard in my entire acting career."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON