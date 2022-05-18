Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut
bollywood

Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival while Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia posed in the sun during the day. All three are making their debut at Cannes this year. 
Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia in Cannes on Tuesday. 
Published on May 18, 2022 07:30 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia are making their debut at the Cannes Film Festivalthis year and a glimpse at their fresh pictures from the Frech city is proof enough they are leaving no stone unturned to create an impression. Urvashi walked the red carpet in an elaborate white one-shoulder gown. Tamannah was a vision in black and white as she posed in the sun. Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns in a shimmery saree in her second look for Cannes Film Festival day one. See pics

Urvashi Rautela at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the opening ceremony and screening of the film Coupez (Final Cut). (Reuters) (REUTERS)

Tamannaah is part of Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur-led star-studded Indian delegation. She wore an elegant black and white Gauri and Nainika ball gown with a trail. While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the actor shared that she's very excited. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she said.

Tamannaah Bhatia in black and white. 

Tamannaah also shared pictures of herself as she posed in the sun. She wore a lemon green suit with a white top. Pooja shared a picture of herself in a white shirt and black skirt.

Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia in Cannes. 

Apart from Pooja and Tamannaah, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone also made an impression with her appearance in a black and golden saree with a strapless blouse. She tied her hair in an overhead frizzy bun. She is a part of the 8-member jury. During the day, she joined her fellow jury members like jury president Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca to pose for photographs.

(With ANI inputs)

