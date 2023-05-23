Sunny Leone looks perfect in green on first day in Cannes, shares her excitement for ‘gowns and dresses'

Sunny Leone is in Cannes and opted to go green for her first public appearance. She has shared glimpses of herself in a one-shoulder gown. The actor who is making her Cannes debut this year is in France for the premiere of her film, Kennedy. Director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat are also in Cannes for the film. Also read: Sunny Leone feels odd when people ask her what she's going to wear at Cannes: ‘I am going to wear clothes’

Sunny Leone has reached Cannes.

Sharing some stunning pictures of herself from the French Rivera, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy. Thank you @ilya.vanzato for making me feel beautiful.” She looks lovely in the green Maria Kokhia gown with a waist panel. She kept her makeup simple and paired the outfit with matching heels.

Her fans loved her all-green look. A fan wrote, “Sunny is always looking beautiful.” Another wrote, “Look like a baby doll.” One more commented, “Ayyy prettyyyyy.”

Sunny is in Cannes with her husband Daniel Weber. Upon her arrival in France, she shared a video from her car as she sat beside Daniel. She expressed her excitement about all the “gowns and dresses” and promised her fans to keep them updated with lots of pictures and videos. Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Mission #kennedy about to arrive this gorgeous hotel!!”

On Monday, Rahul Bhat, who plays the lead role in Kennedy, shared a candid video with Anurag as they had some fun in Cannes. He added the song Jumma Chumma De De with it and captioned it, “Zeher hai ke pyaar hai Kennedy ka chumma. With the OG @anuragkashyap10.” They simply posed on a street with their backs to each other.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. It is among the few films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

