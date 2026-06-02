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Caretaker of Raveena Tandon’s mother arrested for alleged 25 lakh jewellery theft

A woman, 47, was arrested by Mumbai Police for stealing jewellery and luxury watches valued at ₹25 lakh from Raveena Tandon's brother's home.

Jun 02, 2026 11:20 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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The Mumbai Police’s Juhu unit has arrested a 47-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and luxury watches worth around 25 lakh from the Juhu residence of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon’s brother, Rajiv Tandon. The stolen valuables are reported to include jewellery and expensive watches.

Caretaker allegedly stole jewellery, expensive watches

A theft was reported at Raveena Tandon's brother's home.(PTI)

According to a report by News18, the accused had been associated with Raveena’s family since 2020 and would regularly visit the house to help care for Raveena’s 86-year-old mother, Veena Tandon. Police investigations claim that because the woman was close to the family, she had access to several parts of the house.

It is alleged that at the family’s Juhu residence, the accused broke open a locker and stole gold and diamond jewellery belonging to Veena Tandon. She is also accused of stealing two expensive watches owned by Raveena’s brother, film producer Rajiv Tandon.

Family discovered theft in 2025

According to the police complaint filed by Rajiv Tandon, the family discovered the theft on October 2, 2025, when they opened the locker to check the jewellery ahead of the Dussehra festival. They then found that the locker had been broken into. The complaint states that the missing valuables included gold bangles, necklaces, rings, earrings, a diamond-studded mangalsutra, and other diamond jewellery worth around 25 lakh.

Jewellery never recovered despite repeated assurances

 
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