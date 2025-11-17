Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani signs third film, to make her Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu’s nephew

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani began her journey in the Hindi film industry. She made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Azaad co-starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. Thanks to her mind-blowing expressions, strong dialogue delivery and killer moves on dance number Uyi Amma , Rasha soon became the talk of the town. Lately she has been busy with the shoot of her next film Laikey Laikaa with Munjya fame Abhay Verma. Well, this morning Rasha announced her Telugu debut, where she will share the screen with superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.

Rasha Thadani took to her official social media handle to announce her Telugu debut film, tentatively titled #AB4 . She will be joining forces with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, who also directed RX 100 (2018). This project will mark Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni’s acting debut. Jaya Krishna is the son of late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and grandson of veteran actor Krishna. Sharing the news, Rasha wrote: “New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! 💫 #AB4 #TeluguDebut. Presented by #AshwiniDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations.” In the first look poster, Rasha looks fierce as she leans against a black bike dressed in a black tank top and fitted blue jeans.

Welcoming her aboard, Ajay Bhupathi shared, “Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented @rashathadani in to Telugu Cinema ❤️‍🔥. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4 ❤️.” Soon after Rasha shared the news, several fans rushed to her comment section to congratulate the young actor. One such internet user called Rasha, “Pan india superstar @rashathadani,” whereas another comment read, “Omgggg!! This is something unexpected😭🔥.” Another fan stated, “Rashu never fails to surprise us !! 🥹,” while a netizen wrote: “Best of luck for telugu debut ❤️❤️🙌.”

How excited are you for Rasha’s Telugu debut?