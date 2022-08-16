‘Soon to be citizen’ Carla Dennis calls India adopted country on Independence Day; shares wedding pic with Arjun Kanungo

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis recently married in Mumbai. On Independence Day, Carla, who hails from South Africa, took to Instagram as she expressed her love for India, her ‘adopted country’. She also praised India’s incomparable warmth and scrumptious food in her post. Carla and Arjun married in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony last week. Read more: Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol attended Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis's reception

On Monday, Carla shared a photo from her and Arjun’s wedding festivities on Instagram. In the candid photo clicked at the couple’s mehendi ceremony, Carla was seen laughing as Arjun smiled and looked at her. While the bride-to-be wore a pink lehenga and heavy jewellery, the to-be-groom wore a white kurta outfit. Sharing their photo on Monday, Carla wrote in the caption, “Happy Independence Day India, I’m soon to be an Indian citizen and I’m so proud to have you as my adopted country for your incomparable warmth, cultural diversity and scrumptious food. Thank you for accepting me as one of your own.”

Carla Dennis shared note on Independence Day days after her and Arjun Kanungo's wedding.

Many of her followers commented on Carla’s latest post. One person wrote, “Happiest to welcome you to India.” An Instagram user also wrote, “You're already Indian by heart.” Many also congratulated the newlyweds as they commented on Carla and Arjun’s photo. Meanwhile, Arjun shared a black-and-white photo of himself dressed as a groom as he wished his fans on Independence Day. Carla commented on his photo, and wrote, “Mine” along with a heart emoji.

Carla and Arjun tied the knot after years of dating. The couple shared glimpses of their wedding via multiple Instagram posts. Carla looked like a traditional Indian bride as she wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Arjun wore white sherwani. Following their wedding, Arjun and Carla threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Interior designer Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, actor Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol, actor Kubbra Sait and many others attended the event.

